NSE IPO Likely To Launch In Second Half Of September As SEBI Approval Expected Soon

NSE expects SEBI to approve its DRHP within the next two weeks.
The exchange is looking at a valuation of ₹5.2 lakh crore–₹5.3 lakh crore, with a possible ₹2,100–₹2,300 price range.
NSE has been conducting global roadshows ahead of the proposed IPO, with some meetings still remaining.
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) is expecting the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to approve its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) within the next two weeks, paving the way for its much-awaited initial public offering (IPO), according to a CNBC-TV18 report.
The IPO price band could be announced in early September, while the issue is likely to launch in the second half of September, sources told the publication. NSE is targeting a valuation of ₹5.2 lakh crore–₹5.3 lakh crore, with the IPO potentially priced in the ₹2,100–₹2,300 per share range.
NSE is currently conducting global roadshows as it prepares for the proposed listing. Bloomberg reported that the exchange has held investor meetings across Boston, New York, San Francisco, London, Singapore and Hong Kong, with meetings in the West Asia still to be completed.
NSE IPO Details
NSE’s proposed IPO comprises up to 14.89 crore equity shares, representing about 6% of its paid-up capital. The issue is entirely an offer for sale (OFS), meaning NSE itself will not receive proceeds from the share sale.
Around 10 institutional shareholders are expected to sell shares in the IPO, including SBI, Canada Pension Plan, Bank of Baroda, New India Assurance Company and United India Insurance Company, according to the publication. LIC, however, is not selling any stake in the proposed offering, the report said.
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Global Roadshow Underway
Bloomberg reported that NSE’s global roadshow has drawn interest from major institutional investors, with meetings involving around 120 large global investors. The meetings included investors such as BlackRock, Capital Group, GQG Partners, Janus Henderson Group and Allspring Global Investments.
The IPO timeline has faced some delay. The news agency reported that NSE had earlier expected SEBI approval by early August, but the timeline was pushed back by around three weeks following changes to the list of selling shareholders.
NSE filed its DRHP with SEBI and BSE on June 17, 2026, for the proposed IPO, according to the exchange’s regulatory filing. The proposed offer comprises an offer for sale of up to 14.89 crore shares by existing shareholders.
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If NSE proceeds with the proposed timeline, the IPO could become one of the biggest listings in India, with the exchange targeting a valuation of up to ₹5.3 lakh crore.