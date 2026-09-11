NSE IPO: What Changed From DRHP To RHP

Similarly, Bank of Baroda has lowered its proposed sale from 1.09 crore shares to 76.9 lakh shares, while Stock Holding Corporation of India Ltd has reduced its offer from 1.08 crore shares to 61.87 lakh shares. General Insurance Corporation of India has slashed its proposed sale from 1.06 crore shares to 61.87 lakh shares, National Insurance Company Ltd has reduced its offer from 60 lakh shares to 40 lakh shares and Mahagony Ltd has trimmed its offer size to 30 lakh from 50 lakh.