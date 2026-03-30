Nifty Bank Plunges Over 3% After RBI’s $100Mn Forex Cap Triggers Banking Bloodbath

“Amid unresolved global tensions, rising oil prices, and continued FII outflows, the market ended the final trading session of the current financial year on a cautious note. Banking stocks were among the key laggards following the RBI’s new restrictions on banks’ foreign exchange positions aimed at stabilizing the rupee, which led to sharp declines across major private and public sector lenders. While valuations now appear more favourable after the recent correction, the trajectory of earnings revisions remains the key determinant of market direction. Continued volatility in oil prices and rupee weakness may exert pressure on input costs, increasing the risk of near-term earnings downgrades,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited said.