Why Silver Prices are Soaring: Industrial Demand, ETFs and Safe-Haven Appeal

The white metal saw an extraordinary rally this year, with prices soaring to multi-year highs and breaking previous records. It breached its long-standing April 2011 high of $48.70 per ounce to reach $54.08 per ounce on October 17, 2025 in the international market. In the domestic spot market, it reached a new high of ₹1,76,304 on October 14, 2025. In fact, October 2025 will go down as a landmark month for silver as it not only touched a new all-time high, but also gave the highest-ever monthly return.