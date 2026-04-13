Markets Slide as Sensex Drops 1,300 Points, Nifty Below 23,700 on Oil Shock

Sensex falls 1,300 points, Nifty slips 382 amid global risk-off
Crude oil surges 8% above $100, Iran tensions hit market sentiment
Rupee weakens 0.6%, global equities decline on geopolitical concerns
Benchmark indices Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex declined sharply in opening trade on Monday, as renewed geopolitical tensions and a surge in crude oil prices triggered broad-based selling across markets.
At around 10 am, the Nifty fell 382.25 points, or 1.59%, to 23,669.05 after slipping below the 23,600 mark earlier in the session. The Sensex dropped 1,309.36 points, or 1.66%, to 76,242.13, extending losses after last week's brief recovery.
The sell-off follows the collapse of US-Iran peace talks and rising tensions in West Asia, which have raised concerns over energy supply disruptions and inflationary pressures. The rebound seen last week—after six consecutive weeks of losses—was driven by hopes of a temporary ceasefire, but sentiment has turned negative again as negotiations broke down.
Global markets also came under pressure, with major Asian indices in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul falling over 1%, while markets across Shanghai, Sydney, Singapore, Taipei and Jakarta traded lower, reflecting heightened risk aversion.
Oil Surge, Dollar Strength Add to Pressure
Crude oil prices surged nearly 8%, with benchmark contracts rising above $100 per barrel, reversing last week's decline. The spike comes amid fears of supply disruptions from the Middle East, a key region for global oil flows.
The US dollar strengthened to a one-week high, with the dollar index rising 0.5% to 99.187. The Indian rupee also weakened, opening 0.6% lower at 93.28 against the US dollar, compared to its previous close of 92.7275.
On the institutional front, foreign portfolio investors remained marginal buyers, purchasing equities worth ₹672 crore on Friday, while domestic institutional investors bought ₹410 crore worth of shares.
In the previous session, markets had ended on a strong note, with the Sensex gaining 918.60 points and the Nifty rising 275.50 points. However, the latest geopolitical developments have reversed sentiment, putting markets back under pressure.