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Sensex Jumps 918 Points, Nifty Closes Above 24,000 As Broad-based Buying Lifts Markets

Broad-based rally lifts largecaps, midcaps and smallcaps as autos, banks and consumer plays shine despite IT weakness

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Satyam Mishra
Updated on:
Updated on:
Freepik
Photo: Freepik
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • Sensex jumps 918 points, Nifty closes above 24,000 on strong buying

  • Midcap, smallcap indices rise 1.5%, signalling broad-based market strength

  • Auto, banks, FMCG lead rally while IT stocks drag 1.7%

Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 ended on a strong note on Friday, with the Nifty closing above the key 24,000 mark, supported by broad-based buying across sectors.

The Sensex surged 918.60 points, or 1.20%, to close at 77,550.25, while the Nifty gained 275.50 points, or 1.16%, to settle at 24,050.60. Market breadth remained firmly positive, with 3,245 shares advancing, 889 declining and 126 remaining unchanged.

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The rally was broad-based, with the Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices rising 1.5% each, indicating strong participation beyond frontline stocks.

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Among Nifty constituents, top gainers included Asian Paints, Eicher Motors, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Auto and Shriram Finance. On the losing side, Coal India, Sun Pharma, Infosys, TCS and Tech Mahindra ended lower.

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Coal India Emerges Nifty's Top Loser, Slides Over 5% on Cost Pressures

BY Outlook Business Desk

Auto, Banks Lead, IT Stocks Drag

Sectorally, most indices ended in the green, led by auto, capital goods, consumer durables, realty, power, FMCG and banking stocks, which gained 1–2%. PSU and private bank indices also contributed to the rally, reflecting strong momentum in financial stocks.

However, the IT sector underperformed, with the index declining 1.7%, acting as a drag on the broader market despite the overall positive trend.

In the currency market, the Indian rupee weakened slightly, ending 7 paise lower at 92.73 against the US dollar compared to the previous close of 92.66.

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