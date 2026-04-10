Sensex jumps 918 points, Nifty closes above 24,000 on strong buying
Midcap, smallcap indices rise 1.5%, signalling broad-based market strength
Auto, banks, FMCG lead rally while IT stocks drag 1.7%
Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 ended on a strong note on Friday, with the Nifty closing above the key 24,000 mark, supported by broad-based buying across sectors.
The Sensex surged 918.60 points, or 1.20%, to close at 77,550.25, while the Nifty gained 275.50 points, or 1.16%, to settle at 24,050.60. Market breadth remained firmly positive, with 3,245 shares advancing, 889 declining and 126 remaining unchanged.
The rally was broad-based, with the Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices rising 1.5% each, indicating strong participation beyond frontline stocks.
Among Nifty constituents, top gainers included Asian Paints, Eicher Motors, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Auto and Shriram Finance. On the losing side, Coal India, Sun Pharma, Infosys, TCS and Tech Mahindra ended lower.
Auto, Banks Lead, IT Stocks Drag
Sectorally, most indices ended in the green, led by auto, capital goods, consumer durables, realty, power, FMCG and banking stocks, which gained 1–2%. PSU and private bank indices also contributed to the rally, reflecting strong momentum in financial stocks.
However, the IT sector underperformed, with the index declining 1.7%, acting as a drag on the broader market despite the overall positive trend.
In the currency market, the Indian rupee weakened slightly, ending 7 paise lower at 92.73 against the US dollar compared to the previous close of 92.66.