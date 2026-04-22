Markets Rally, FIIs Exit: What's Driving the Disconnect?

Selling in Both Phases Signals Deeper Concern

What makes the current phase unusual is that FIIs have been selling not just during market corrections but also during recoveries. According to Kotak Institutional Equities, foreign investors sold $14.2 billion during the February–March correction and continued to offload an additional $3 billion even as markets rebounded. This has taken total outflows in calendar year 2026 to nearly $19 billion.