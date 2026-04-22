HCLTech Shares Tank Nearly 10 Pc After March Quarter Earnings Announcement

Shares of IT major HCLTech on Wednesday tumbled nearly 10% after the company's March quarter earnings failed to cheer investors.
The stock tanked 9.70% to ₹1,301.60 on the BSE.
At the NSE, the stock dropped 9.72% to ₹1,301.
The company's market valuation eroded by ₹37,652.1 crore to ₹3,53,536.29 crore during morning trade.
HCLTech on Tuesday reported a 4.20% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹4,488 crore in the January-March quarter of FY26, even as the management flagged a highly volatile demand environment shadowed by tariffs and softened discretionary spending, while giving a FY27 growth guidance of 1-4%.
The Noida-headquartered firm had reported a consolidated net profit of ₹4,307 crore in the same period of FY25.
The firm's revenue from operations rose 12.34% to ₹33,981 crore in Q4 FY26, up from ₹30,246 crore in Q4 FY25.
The IT major projected its FY27 revenue growth in the range of 1% to 4% in constant currency (CC) terms. The company attributed the broad band of guidance to market volatility, reduced discretionary spending, and two client-specific situations where it expects some ramp-downs.
HCLTech CEO and MD C Vijayakumar termed the year as an uncertain demand environment.
"During the quarter, our performance came below our expectations due to softness in certain parts of our business, due to lower discretionary spend and delayed decision making.
"Our new AI-led service offerings are getting traction in the market and are reflected in annualised Advanced AI revenues crossing $620 million in Q4. Our number one priority in FY27 is to ensure the company is positioned right to take advantage of AI opportunities for multi-decade value creation," he said.
Among other IT stocks, Tech Mahindra lost 4.18%, Infosys dropped 3.78%, Tata Consultancy Services traded 1.83% lower, and Wipro dipped 0.66%.
The BSE IT index declined 3.04% to 29,703.02.