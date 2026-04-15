Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments, said optimism around negotiations supported a broad-based recovery. "Expectations around potential US–Iran negotiations supported a broad-based market sentiment, driving oil prices below $100 as expectations of talks outweighed concerns over supply disruption. Despite a muted Q4 outlook, investors remain encouraged by attractive valuations and a relatively better FY27 earnings outlook, indicating that the rally could sustain momentum in the near term," he said.