Sensex jumps 1,263 points, Nifty tops 24,200 on strong rebound
Oil falls below $100, easing Iran tensions boost market sentiment
Broad-based buying lifts midcap, smallcap indices over 2%
Indian equity benchmark indices staged a strong rebound on Wednesday, with the Nifty closing comfortably above the 24,200 mark, as easing geopolitical tensions and a sharp decline in crude oil prices lifted investor sentiment.
The Nifty50 ended at 24,231, up 388.65 points or 1.63%, while the Sensex surged 1,263.67 points or 1.64% to close at 78,111. The rally was supported by positive global cues and sustained buying across sectors, with the index hitting an intraday high of 24,280.90.
Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks, with the Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices rising over 2% each, reflecting strong participation beyond frontline stocks. Market breadth remained robust, with a majority of stocks ending in the green.
Easing Iran-US Tensions Lift Risk Sentiment
A key trigger for the rally was renewed optimism around potential US-Iran peace talks, which helped ease fears of prolonged geopolitical disruption. Reports suggested that fresh negotiations could take place in the coming days, with statements from US leadership indicating progress in earlier discussions.
This development significantly improved global risk sentiment, as markets had been under pressure due to concerns over supply disruptions and escalating conflict in the Middle East.
Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments, said optimism around negotiations supported a broad-based recovery. "Expectations around potential US–Iran negotiations supported a broad-based market sentiment, driving oil prices below $100 as expectations of talks outweighed concerns over supply disruption. Despite a muted Q4 outlook, investors remain encouraged by attractive valuations and a relatively better FY27 earnings outlook, indicating that the rally could sustain momentum in the near term," he said.
Oil Falls, Eases Macro Pressure
Another major factor supporting markets was the sharp correction in crude oil prices. Brent crude traded near $96 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) hovered around $92, both comfortably below the crucial $100 mark.
The fall in oil prices eased concerns over inflation and India’s import bill, which had surged when crude crossed $100 following the Strait of Hormuz disruption.
Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst at LKP Securities, said the cooling in crude prices supported the rupee and overall sentiment. "Lower crude is easing pressure on India’s import bill and providing short-term relief to the currency, though the situation remains sensitive to geopolitical developments," he said.
Broad-based Buying Across Sectors
The rally was marked by strong sectoral participation, with all major indices ending in the green. Capital Goods, Oil & Gas, Power, Infrastructure, Media, Realty, Consumer Durables and IT indices rose around 2% each.
Stocks such as InterGlobe Aviation, Max Healthcare, Power Grid Corporation, Wipro and Eternal led the gains on the Nifty, while Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Bharti Airtel and ICICI Bank were among the few laggards.
Broader market strength was also evident, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices gaining 2.20% and 2.35%, respectively. According to Sudeep Shah of SBI Securities, nearly 446 stocks in the Nifty 500 universe ended in the green, highlighting strong market breadth.
From a technical perspective, the market showed signs of stability and recovery. The Nifty formed a bullish candle on the daily chart and traded in a relatively narrow range, indicating consolidation after recent volatility.
Sudeep Shah, Head -Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities noted that the index has rebounded over 2,100 points from recent lows and has closed above its 50-day EMA for the first time since February, signalling a potential shift in short-term trend and sustained buying interest at lower levels.
Supportive Global and Macro Cues
Global markets also supported the rally, with Asian indices closing higher. South Korea's Kospi gained over 2%, while Japan's Nikkei, Hong Kong's Hang Seng and other regional indices ended in positive territory.
US bond yields declined amid improving risk sentiment, with the 10-year yield falling to 4.248%, further supporting equity markets.
The rupee ended largely stable at 93.37 per dollar, reflecting easing pressure from lower oil prices.
Meanwhile, gold and silver ETFs surged up to 6% as a weaker US dollar and softer inflation data boosted demand for precious metals.
In corporate developments, Life Insurance Corporation of India announced a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1. Following the announcement, the stock rose 4.81% to Rs 842.95, with volumes jumping over 145% compared to its five-day average.
The rally was driven by a combination of easing geopolitical tensions, cooling oil prices and broad-based buying across sectors. While improved global cues supported sentiment, the market's sharp rebound also reflected resilience after recent volatility, with macro stability signals and earnings expectations helping sustain momentum.