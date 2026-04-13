Sensex Ends 703 Points Lower, Nifty Closes In Red Amid Oil Surge

During the session, the Sensex had plunged as much as 1,682 points, or 2.1%, to hit a low of 75,868.32, while the Nifty dropped 495 points, or 2%, to 23,555.60. Broader markets showed relative resilience, with Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices declining around 0.5% each.