Reliance is planning a multi-billion dollar push into low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites under Jio Platforms.
The move is aimed at directly competing with global players like Starlink and Amazon’s Project Kuiper in satellite internet.
Reliance is engaging with regulators and tech partners to secure orbital slots and build the necessary satellite ecosystem
Reliance Industries is exploring a multi-billion dollar entry into the satellite communications business, according to a report by the Economic Times. The move would pit the Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate directly against Elon Musk's Starlink and Amazon's Project Kuiper in the fast-growing low earth orbit, or LEO, satellite segment.
The satellite business will be reportedly housed under Jio Platforms, the arm that runs Reliance's telecom and digital operations. Six internal teams have already been formed to work on different aspects of the project, including satellites, launches, payloads and user terminals.
While Mukesh Ambani is personally spearheading the initiative, key executives driving the project include RIL president PK Bhatnagar, Jio Platforms CEO Mathew Oommen and JPL senior vice president Aayush Bhatnagar.
Filing for Orbital Slots
Reliance has begun engaging with the Department of Telecommunications to facilitate the filing of orbital slots at the International Telecommunication Union, the global body that allocates satellite orbital positions and radio frequencies. The company is also in active discussions with multiple satellite technology firms that could help build its constellation, with meetings happening on a near war-footing over the past few months, according to the report.
Inorganic options, including acquiring a satellite company that already holds orbital slots and infrastructure, are also reportedly on the table. If pursued, this would mirror Amazon's strategy of acquiring Globalstar to accelerate its own satellite ambitions under Project Kuiper.
A Crowded But Critical Arena
The LEO satellite space is rapidly becoming one of the most contested technology battlegrounds globally. Starlink currently dominates the segment, with Amazon's Project Kuiper emerging as a strong challenger. Other players include Eutelsat OneWeb, AST SpaceMobile and Sateliot. Notably, the Sunil Mittal-led Bharti Group is the second largest shareholder in Eutelsat. Reliance Jio already has a partnership with medium earth orbit satellite firm SES.
Beyond business, the push carries a strong strategic dimension. China has filed for the placement of 200,000 satellites across multiple LEO constellations at the ITU, and several other countries are racing to secure their own orbital presence. India's space regulator IN-SPACe has also discussed the feasibility of developing a domestic non-geostationary orbit satellite constellation, with having its own constellation seen as critical for digital sovereignty, data privacy and national security.
Talks are currently exploratory and no timelines or investment figures have been finalised. The company is eyeing a two-to-four year window to have LEO satellites operational, through either organic or inorganic means.