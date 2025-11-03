Lenskart IPO GMP Climbs on Day 2, QIB & Retail Buying Drives 1.60x Subscription

Lenskart IPO Subscription

On day 2, the Lenskart IPO was subscribed 1.60 times. Retail investors led the charge with 2.61x subscription, followed by employees at 2.11x, and the NII segment was subscribed 1.24x, while the QIBs submitted bids amounting to 1.45x. As of 12.30 pm, the offer had received bids for 15.98 crore shares against 9.98 crore shares available on the BSE.