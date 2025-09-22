The top five Indian IT firms derive roughly 55% of their revenue from the US, while other mid caps have higher exposure at 75–80%, according to brokerage firm Nuvama Institutional Equities. In that backdrop, the Nifty IT index declined over 4% to touch an intra-day low of 35,145.10, on Monday. Losses in the sectoral index were led by midcap stocks, including Mphasis, LTIMindtree and Coforge, down around 4% each, while largecaps like HCLTech, Wipro, Infosys, TechM and TCS were lower between 1.86% to 3%, around 3 pm. In comparison, the Nifty 50 index was trading lower by 0.51% at 25,197 around the same time.