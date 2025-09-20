America’s Loss, India’s Gain? The Economic Fallout of Trump’s H-1B Visa Gambit

Impact on Indian Talent and Mobility

Indian professionals are at the epicentre of this change. Each year, tens of thousands of Indian engineers and IT experts land in America on H-1Bs; many build careers and eventually settle there. Now, the fee creates a major obstacle for both individuals and the firms hiring them. Crucially, US rules dictate that employers must pay visa fees, not the workers. But at $100k per year, even deep-pocketed tech giants would think twice, and most smaller companies simply will not be able to sponsor foreign talent. This has also lowered the expectation of many Indians getting job offers in the US, as fresh applications plummet in the face of this fee.