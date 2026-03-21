Other conditions include having a maximum loan tenure of three years, which includes a one-year moratorium and two years for loan repayment. Also, the MLIs need to ensure that at least 5% of their total loan amount under the scheme is sanctioned to MFIs classified as small-sized with less than ₹500 crore of assets under management, 10% to midsized ones (Rs 500-2,000 crore of AUM).