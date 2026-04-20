Sensex, Nifty End Flat Amid Oil Surge and Global Tensions

Sudeep Shah, Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, noted that Bank Nifty faced resistance near the 57,100 level and witnessed mild profit booking thereafter. "Despite the corrective move, Bank Nifty managed to close marginally higher, but the formation of a bearish candle with a long upper shadow indicates selling pressure at higher levels and hesitation among bulls," he said. He added that momentum indicators remain flat, suggesting consolidation in the near term.