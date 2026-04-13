Data showed that total cash holdings of mutual funds fell to ₹1.86 lakh crore in March, down ₹24,319 crore or 12% from ₹2.1 lakh crore in February, according to Ace MF. Cash as a percentage of assets under management also declined to 4.73%, a four-month low, compared to 4.86% in February and 5.76% a year ago.