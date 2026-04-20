Rupee Falls 19 Paise to Settle at ₹93.10 Against US Dollar

Choudhary said the rupee is expected to trade with a negative bias on renewed geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran. "However, the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon may support the rupee at lower levels. USD-INR spot price is expected to trade in a range of Rs 93 to Rs 93.60." Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.14 per cent to 98.03.