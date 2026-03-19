HDFC Bank Shares Tumble Nearly 9 Pc After Chairman Quits

The bank further said, "Whilst the resignation letter of Chakraborty was dated March 17, 2026, the same was received by the Bank on March 18, 2026 at 15:17 hours (IST)." Further, the filing said, based on an application made by the bank, the Reserve Bank of India on March 18, 2026, has granted its approval for the appointment of Keki Mistry as an interim part-time chairman of the HDFC Bank with effect from March 19, 2026, for a period of 3 months