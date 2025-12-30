  1. home
Gujarat Kidney shares Climb Nearly 6 % In Market Debut Trade

Shares of healthcare company Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality Ltd on Tuesday listed with a premium of nearly 6% against the issue price of ₹ 114.

The stock made its market debut at ₹ 120.75, up 5.9 % from the issue price on the BSE. Later, it climbed 8.11 % to ₹123.25.

At the NSE, the stock started trading at ₹ 120, up 5.26 %.

The company's market valuation stood at ₹ 907.49 crore.

The initial public offer of Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality Ltd received 5.21 times subscription on the final day of share sale on Wednesday last week.

The ₹ 251-crore Initial Public Offering (IPO) had a price band of ₹108-114 per share.

The IPO was entirely a fresh issue of up to 2.2 crore equity shares worth₹ 250.8 crore at the upper end of the price band.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for the proposed acquisition of Parekhs Hospital at Ahmedabad and part-payment of purchase consideration for the already acquired "Ashwini Medical Centre".

Also, funds will be used for setting up a new hospital in Vadodara, buying robotics equipment for the hospital at Vadodara, debt repayment, funding inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions, and general corporate purposes.

Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality is one of the regional healthcare companies located in the central region of Gujarat, and operates a chain of mid-sized multi-speciality hospitals, providing integrated healthcare services, with a focus on secondary and tertiary care.

It operates seven multi-speciality hospitals with a total capacity of 490 beds.

