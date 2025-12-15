  1. home
  2. Markets
  3. Wakefit innovations shares make muted market debut

Wakefit Innovations Shares Make Muted Market Debut

Wakefit Innovations shares made a muted stock market debut, tracking broader market sentiment and cautious investor appetite for new listings

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
wakefit
Wakefit Innovations Shares Make Muted Market Debut Photo: wakefit
info_icon

Shares of home and furnishing company Wakefit Innovations Ltd on Monday made a muted market debut against the issue price of Rs 195.

The stock started trading at Rs 194.10, down 0.46 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. Later, it declined 9.10 per cent to Rs 177.25.

At the NSE, the stock was listed at par with the issue price of Rs 195.

Outliers 2025

1 December 2025

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

The company's market valuation stood at Rs 6,146.01 crore.

The initial share sale of Wakefit Innovations Ltd got subscribed more than 2 times on the final day of the share sale on Wednesday last week.

The Rs 1,289-crore initial public offering (IPO) had a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 377.18 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 4,67,54,405 shares, valued at around Rs 912 crore.

Wakefit proposes to utilise the proceeds from the fresh issue worth Rs 31 crore for setting up 117 new COCO-Regular Stores; Rs 15.4 crore towards purchase of new equipment and machinery, Rs 161.4 crore for expenditure for lease and sub-lease rent and license fee payments for existing stores.

Related Content
Related Content

Additionally, Rs 108.4 crore will be used for marketing and advertising expenses to enhance the brand's awareness and visibility, and the remaining amount will be used for general corporate purposes.

The company had fixed a price band of Rs 185-195 per share for its IPO.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×