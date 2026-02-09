Zetwerk Sees Second High-Profile Exit Ahead of IPO

When contacted, Zetwerk Spokesperson said, "Josh Foulger has been instrumental in shaping Zetwerk Electronics during its early and growth stages. As he has decided to move back to Chennai for personal reasons, we thank him for his contribution and wish him the very best for his future endeavours.” Zetwerk has earmarked Rs 1,000 crore investment for expanding its electronic manufacturing capacity in 2024 after Foulger took over the role.