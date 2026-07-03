HDFC Bank emerged as the largest issuer, raising ₹ 26,285 crore, followed by Bank of Baroda (₹24,125 crore), Union Bank of India (₹21,175 crore), Canara Bank (₹17,000 crore), and Axis Bank (₹16,360 crore). Together, these five banks mobilised ₹ 1.05 lakh crore, accounting for 58.25% of the total CD issuances during the month.