FinMin Amends Public Float Rules for IPO-Bound Cos

Provided that the public shareholding is less than 15 per cent at the time of listing, these companies must increase it to at least 15 per cent within 5 years of listing and to at least 25 per cent within 10 years from the listing date. If public shareholding is 15 per cent or more at the time of listing, the company must increase its public shareholding to 25 per cent within 5 years of listing.