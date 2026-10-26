Claude Maker Anthropic Files For IPO, Reveals $417 Bn Commitments

Anthropic has filed for a US IPO, but has not disclosed its fundraising target, share price or proposed valuation.
Revenue rose to $16.3 billion in the first half of 2026, while its operating loss narrowed to $693 million.
The filing highlights the huge infrastructure commitments required to expand AI businesses and the need for revenue growth to support them.
Anthropic, the company behind the Claude artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, has filed for an initial public offering (IPO) in the US, taking another step towards becoming a publicly listed developer of advanced AI models.
The company filed a registration statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on October 26. It plans to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “ANT”. Anthropic had submitted confidential IPO paperwork in June.
The company has not disclosed how much it intends to raise, the number of shares on offer or the proposed price range. Its filing, however, offers a closer look at its revenue growth and the cost of expanding the computing infrastructure needed to develop and operate AI models.
Revenue Rises, Losses Narrow
Anthropic reported revenue of $16.3 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared with $1.2 billion in the same period a year earlier. Its operating loss narrowed to $693 million from $2.1 billion in the first half of 2025.
The company also reported adjusted operating income of $1.6 billion for the first half of 2026, compared with an adjusted operating loss of $1.8 billion a year earlier. These adjusted figures are a separate measure from operating profit or loss.
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Anthropic said it intends to use the net proceeds from the IPO for general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses, capital expenditure, computing infrastructure and employee hiring and retention.
$417 Billion In Future Commitments
The filing disclosed around $417 billion in future minimum payment obligations, largely linked to computing equipment and data-centre leases, as well as commitments to cloud service providers. Some additional computing capacity under these agreements is expected to be delivered between 2028 and 2031.
Anthropic warned that meeting these commitments depends on its ability to grow revenue. Much of its income is based on customers’ consumption of its services rather than long-term contracts, while many infrastructure commitments extend over several years.
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The IPO will include newly issued shares sold by Anthropic as well as shares offered by existing shareholders. The company said it would not receive proceeds from shares sold by those shareholders. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are leading the offering, alongside other banks named in the filing.