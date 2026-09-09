AI Firms Gambling With Our Lives: Anthropic Researcher Quits Citing Irresponsible AI Use

“At OpenAI, many have not deeply internalised the civilisational stakes. At Anthropic, the stakes are well-understood, but they are locked in a race to get there first – they believe no one else will act responsibly, so they must do it themselves, despite the risk. Accepting this race and entering the ‘endgame’ is a hubristic gamble that should not be launched from a private company’s Slack," he said, adding that many working in the sector earnestly believe AI could cause catastrophic harm by the end of the decade.