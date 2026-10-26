E100 Fuel In India: Government Changes Rules For Flex-Fuel Vehicles

The government has amended vehicle rules to permit E100 fuel in compatible flex-fuel vehicles.
The change adds E100 alongside E85 in emission-related provisions and raises a relevant vehicle weight threshold to 3,500 kg.
The move supports India's push to expand ethanol use, but does not permit regular petrol cars to use E100.
The government has allowed the use of E100 ethanol fuel in vehicles specifically designed to run on high ethanol blends, following amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways notified the changes through a Gazette notification, adding E100 alongside E85 in provisions covering emission standards for flex-fuel vehicles. The amendment provides a regulatory framework for vehicles designed to run on nearly pure ethanol.
However, the change does not allow all petrol-powered vehicles to use E100. Only vehicles designed and certified by manufacturers for the fuel can use it.
E100 Fuel Gets Regulatory Approval
E100 refers to fuel containing 100% ethanol, while E85 contains 85% ethanol and 15% petrol. Flex-fuel vehicles are designed to run on different petrol-ethanol blends, unlike conventional petrol vehicles.
Under the amended rules, references to E85 in several provisions of Rule 115, which covers vehicle emission standards, have been changed to “E85 or E100”. The notification states that these fuels can be used in vehicles designed by original equipment manufacturers as flex-fuel vehicles.
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The government has also raised the relevant vehicle weight threshold from 3,000 kg to 3,500 kg in the amended emission standards. The changes follow draft rules issued on April 27, 2026, after which public objections and suggestions were considered.
Regular Petrol Cars Cannot Use E100
According to a PTI report, a senior road transport ministry official said that fuels with ethanol content above E20 and up to E100 are intended only for vehicles designed and certified to use them. Cars approved for E20 or conventional petrol cannot use E85 or E100 under the new provisions.
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The move comes as India seeks to reduce its dependence on imported crude oil by expanding ethanol blending in transport fuels. The country has already rolled out E20 petrol, which contains 20% ethanol and 80% petrol.
Maruti Suzuki India introduced the Wagon R Flex Fuel in June 2026, according to the report, with the vehicle designed to run on blends ranging from E20 to E100. However, the latest notification does not set a timeline for the widespread commercial availability of E100 fuel across India.