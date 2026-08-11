Milky Mist IPO Opens Today: GMP, Price Band, Should You Subscribe?

Milky Mist IPO opens at ₹133-140; subscription closes on August 13.
Milky Mist IPO GMP indicates around 15% premium ahead of listing.
IPO proceeds will fund debt repayment, capacity expansion and cold-chain infrastructure.
Milky Mist Dairy Food's initial public offering (IPO) opens for subscription on Tuesday, with the dairy products maker aiming to raise ₹1,553 crore through a combination of a fresh issue and an offer for sale of over 11 crore shares. The company, one of India's fastest-growing packaged food players, markets its products under the flagship Milky Mist brand along with SmartChef, Capella and Misty Lite.
The IPO is priced in the range of ₹133-140 per share, with a lot size of 107 equity shares. Retail investors will have to invest a minimum of ₹14,980 for one lot at the upper end of the price band.
The issue will remain open for bidding until August 13. The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on August 14, while shares are likely to be credited to successful applicants' demat accounts on August 17. The stock is scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on August 18.
Ahead of the issue, Milky Mist IPO was commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of around 15% over the upper price band of ₹140, indicating expectations of a healthy listing if the current trend sustains.
Business, Financials and IPO Proceeds
Milky Mist was among the first private dairy companies in India to introduce branded packaged paneer. It has since expanded into curd, cheese, butter, ghee, yoghurt, ice cream, UHT products, chocolates and sweetened condensed milk.
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During FY26, the Milky Mist brand generated revenue of ₹3,054.57 crore, contributing 97.3% of the company's total revenue. Paneer remained the largest contributor at 29.4% of revenue, followed by cheese at 16.3% and curd at 13.2%.
The company plans to utilise ₹496.86 crore from the IPO proceeds for repayment of borrowings, ₹469.24 crore towards expansion and modernisation of its Perundurai manufacturing facility, and ₹155.31 crore for strengthening its cold-chain retail infrastructure through the deployment of visi coolers, ice cream freezers and chocolate coolers. The remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and issue-related expenses.
As of March 31, 2026, Milky Mist sourced milk from 74,654 farmers across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra through a procurement network comprising 3,907 automated milk collection units and 29 chilling centres. Raw milk procurement increased to 39.62 crore litres in FY26 from 30.72 crore litres a year earlier.
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The company operates a single integrated manufacturing facility at Perundurai in Tamil Nadu with a milk processing capacity of 25 lakh litres per day. It also has a distribution network of 4,001 distributors across 22 states and five Union Territories, supplying products to more than 3.75 lakh retail outlets through 57 clearing and forwarding depots.
Industry Outlook, Strengths and Risks
The Indian value-added dairy products market is estimated at around ₹5.6 lakh crore in FY26 and is expected to grow to nearly ₹10 lakh crore by FY31, registering a CAGR of around 12.1%, driven by rising incomes, increasing health awareness and demand for premium, high-protein dairy products.
According to Master Capital Services, the Indian dairy market is expected to expand from ₹12 lakh crore in FY26 to ₹19.6 lakh crore by FY31, while the value-added dairy products segment is projected to grow at a faster pace than the milk segment.
The brokerage said Milky Mist is well-positioned to benefit from this structural growth, backed by its established brand, diversified product portfolio, technology-driven manufacturing, direct farmer sourcing model, integrated logistics network and experienced management team. It also noted that the company intends to strengthen its presence in southern India while pursuing inorganic growth opportunities through strategic acquisitions.
However, the brokerage highlighted key risks. The company remains dependent on uninterrupted procurement of quality raw milk, particularly from Tamil Nadu. A significant portion of revenue continues to come from South India, exposing it to regional concentration risks. It also derives a substantial share of revenue from paneer, cheese and curd, making it vulnerable to shifts in consumer preferences. In addition, any failure to comply with food safety regulations or maintain product quality could adversely impact its business.
Master Capital Services said investors may consider the IPO from a long-term investment perspective, given the strong growth outlook for the value-added dairy segment and Milky Mist's established position in the industry.