  1. home
  2. Markets
  3. It stocks fall for 2nd day hexaware tech drops

Markets

IT Stocks Fall for 2nd Day; Hexaware Tech Drops 5%

The BSE IT index declined 0.63% to 34,769.38

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Moneycontrol
IT Stocks Photo: Moneycontrol
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • IT stocks fell for the second consecutive day amid concerns over a steep hike in US H-1B visa fees.

  • Hexaware Technologies dropped 5.04%, Mphasis 2.58%, Mastek 2.40%, Tech Mahindra 2.07%, HCL Tech 0.74%, TCS 0.38%, Wipro 0.26%, and Infosys 0.16% on the BSE.

  • The BSE IT index declined 0.63% to 34,769.38.

  • Analysts cited worries that rising H-1B visa fees could negatively impact earnings of Indian IT companies.

IT stocks fell for the second day in a row on Tuesday, amid concerns over the steep hike in US H-1B visa fees.

Hexaware Technologies tumbled 5.04%, Mphasis declined 2.58%, Mastek Ltd lost 2.40%, Tech Mahindra fell by 2.07%, HCL Tech dipped 0.74%, Tata Consultancy Services (0.38%), Wipro (0.26%) and Infosys (0.16%) on the BSE.

The BSE IT index declined 0.63% to 34,769.38.

"FMCG, IT, and realty lagged, with IT feeling the impact of worries about rising US visa fees (H-1B) and their possible effect on earnings," Ajit Mishra, SVP - Research at Religare Broking Ltd, said.

H-1B visa application fee - Freepik
H1B Math Pegs Cost at USD 500 Mn for 5,000 New Filings; May Spur Offshoring, Local Hiring: Experts

BY PTI

IT stocks also dropped on Monday.

Last week, the Trump administration announced a one-time USD 100,000 fee on H-1B visas.

All new H-1B visa petitions submitted after September 21, including those for the FY2026 lottery, will require payment of USD 100,000.

Notably, Indian tech professionals account for the bulk of H-1Bs -- over 70%. 

Related Content
Related Content
Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×