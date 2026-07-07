Manipal Health Enterprises Gets Sebi Nod for IPO; Aims to Garner ₹8,000 Cr via Fresh Issue

According to the draft papers, proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to repay or prepay borrowings of the company's subsidiary, Manipal Hospitals Pvt Ltd, with ₹ 5,378 crore earmarked for the purpose. Another ₹ 574 crore will be utilised to acquire the minority stake in step-down subsidiary Sahyadri Hospitals Pvt Ltd, while the remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.