TCS Subsidiary Hypervault To Invest ₹70,000 Cr To Develop Hyderabad AI Data Centre

HyperVault, a subsidiary of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), on Saturday announced that it has secured 264 acres of land in Hyderabad to develop a large-scale artificial intelligence data centre campus with a total investment outlay of up to ₹70,000 crore.
The purpose-built facility, which will have a capacity of up to 1 Gigawatt (GW), is designed to support frontier AI companies and hyperscalers with high-density, liquid-cooled compute infrastructure on a global scale, the company said in a regulatory filing.
"HyperVault, a subsidiary of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), has secured 264 acres of land to develop a large-scale AI data centre campus of up to 1GW capacity in Hyderabad.
"The project will generate several thousand direct and indirect jobs in the region. HyperVault and its partners are expected to invest up to ₹70,000 crore to build and manage this infrastructure," it said.
The project will be executed in a phased manner in line with customer demands and technology requirements.
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy termed the project "historic" for the state and country.
"This establishes that Hyderabad is now at the forefront of the global AI revolution with a strong focus on infrastructure. This decade is one of Artificial Intelligence. Access to AI models and compute is fast-becoming public infrastructure, and having this compute reside in Telangana gives us an advantage," he said.
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The campus will leverage green energy and water-neutral design principles as part of its build-out, the company added.
TCS CEO and Managing Director K Krithivasan said the initiative advances the firm’s "Infrastructure-to-Intelligence" strategy by integrating AI-ready infrastructure with the company’s cloud, AI, and enterprise capabilities.
"Hyderabad offers the scale, talent and ecosystem to serve global customers," Krithivasan said.