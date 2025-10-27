Aurus Luxury Student Residences And The Hive Hostels Eye ₹110 Crore ARR, Riding India’s Premium Student Housing Boom

Sponsored Content
Aurus Luxury Student Residences — the design-forward extension of The Hive Hostels and India’s fastest-growing premium student living brand — has set its sights on crossing ₹110 crore in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) in the next financial year. The company currently maintains an ARR of ₹85crore, reflecting robust growth and increasing demand for premium student accommodation across major Indian cities.
India’s student housing market, valued at over $15 billion, is undergoing rapid formalization, driven by rising disposable incomes, increased intercity student mobility, and higher expectations for safety and lifestyle quality. Industry analysts estimate the premium student living segment to grow at 20–25% CAGR over the next five years, presenting large-scale opportunities for organized players.
“We are on an accelerated growth path and aim to cross ₹110 crore ARR soon,” said Bharat Agarwal, Founder, The Hive Hostels and Aurus Luxury Student Residences. “The student living category in India is evolving from basic accommodation to holistic lifestyle ecosystems that integrate design, technology, and wellbeing. At Aurus, we’re shaping that transformation by delivering premium, community-led spaces that resonate with modern aspirations.”
Building on The Hive Hostels’ success, Aurus Luxury Student Residences currently has 800 beds in Mumbai and will be adding 300 more beds in coming year in multiple cities across Ahmedabad, Noida, Pune and Bengaluru, offering design-led, secure, and tech-enabled living spaces near leading educational institutions.
“Students are now discerning consumers — they value aesthetics, community engagement, and mental wellness as much as comfort,” said Rohan Gupta, Chief Marketing Officer, The Hive Hostels and Aurus Luxury Student Residences.“Our aim is to redefine student living through innovation — from wellness programs and fitness zones to entrepreneurial mentoring under the Hive Future Lab initiative.”
Aurus’ properties combine world-class interiors, community lounges, and wellness-centric amenities, supported by 24x7 security, smart access systems, and seamless service management. The company plans to expand into 5 new cities by FY26, scaling its footprint and integrating new community programs.
“We see strong tailwinds in this sector,” added Agarwal.“With rising enrolments and growing aspirations, Aurus is poised to become India’s most trusted and aspirational student living brand.”
