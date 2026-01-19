'Shadowfax Didn’t Slow Down Growth to Become Profitable', Says CEO Abhishek Bansal

The margin story, however, is not only about customer mix. “Operating leverage is the second major lever,” Bansal said. He explained that once the network and infrastructure are in place, fixed costs do not rise at the same pace as volumes. “As the business scales, asset utilisation improves, and incremental revenue flows through to the bottom line,” he said. This, he believes, is what has allowed Shadowfax to keep growing aggressively while still improving profitability.