When we first started, we set up very advanced test facilities, which were a bit Capex intensive. We had to spend around $10 million. Initially, we had venture capital support and were fortunate to have some very good VC funds, including Qualcomm Ventures and Applied Ventures. We also had Jeffco, based in Asia, and Reliance Ventures as investors.

As we progressed, in 2016, Hero Electronix showed interest in the company and eventually bought out all the venture capital funds, becoming the majority investor.

During the COVID period, as we continued to grow, most of the fundraising we did was mainly for expansion, since we were fairly cash flow positive in day-to-day operations. The funds we raised were primarily used for expanding, acquiring other companies that aligned with our goals, and setting up new labs and infrastructure.

At that time, we raised another $40 million from a Singapore-based PE fund called Novo Tellus Capital. Our latest fundraise is from TPG, which is aimed at accelerating future growth and making some inorganic investments. In this round, there’s a huge interest from several funds—more than 30 global, well-reputed PE funds. Apparently, this is the largest fundraise by a semiconductor engineering solutions company in India, which is really encouraging.