L&T Group's Semiconductor Arms Mulls China Play by FY27; Here's Why

“China is a huge market and we need volumes in the semiconductor business, in which what we sell is less than a dollar apiece. While China, the United States, and Europe have volumes, India can export,” CEO, LTSCT, Sandeep Kumar, told the Business Standard. “For a while, we have been looking at going into China. The plan is to study the matter by the end of the year and then decide. If there’s a positive outcome, we will start next financial year; we will set up operations to sell there and set up supply chains,” Kumar added.