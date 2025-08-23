Exclusive | Dhruv Rathee on His New Start-Up 'AI Fiesta', ChatGPT Rivalry & India's AI Future

A

For me, starting a start-up doesn’t mean creating something just for the sake of it. Actually, I was facing some problems with using different AI tools within my own team. The team was using different AI bots for different purposes such as production, videos and fact-checking. But we observed that each tool is good for a specific purpose, not for all.

For example, ChatGPT has a very “ChatGPT-style response” which is identifiable. However, the chatbot is good for fact-checking. Similarly, Anthropic’s Claude AI is best for writing, and Gemini works best for some other tasks, Grok works well with searching content from the internet.

So, we had to keep separate subscriptions for all these tools, which cost us more than $100 per month. So, I had a discussion with some developers to see if there was any way to reduce this cost. And that’s where the idea came up.

Initially, we built the ‘AI Fiesta’ app only for our own internal use, so that we can save time and money by using all tools on one platform. It even increased our efficiency since all tools would respond together.

After a few months, I planned to introduce it to people across the world because it can be useful for others too. That’s when we decide to launch it as a start-up.