DST Secretary Abhay Karandikar Interview: India's Push for Innovation, Patents and Deep-Tech Entrepreneurship

When selecting the fund managers, we will look at two main criteria. First, they must invest in sunrise sectors identified by the government, such as clean energy, energy transition and security, artificial intelligence, deep tech (including quantum technologies, robotics, defence tech, semiconductors and chips), space technology, biotechnology and bio-manufacturing, pharmaceuticals and medical devices and the digital economy including digital and precision agriculture.

More sectors may be added later as needed. Second, the fund should not subsidise routine corporate R&D but should focus on R&D-intensive technologies.

For instance, in the energy sector, we would fund projects involving new battery chemistry or advanced energy-storage technologies, not standard solar-panel manufacturing. This fund is designed to serve as patient capital, with a lifespan of 50 years.

Individual loans may have tenures of 10–15 years depending on project requirements. It aims to support projects that have long gestation periods and high uncertainty such as gene therapy or new drug molecule discovery where private investors are often hesitant to participate.

The government’s primary goal is not merely financial return but to enable cutting-edge R&D companies to emerge from India over the next decade or so. The government has invested ₹1 lakh crore in this fund and expects that this capital will return after 50 years ideally more, but at least the principal amount. For instance, if ₹10,000 crore is given to a fund manager for 15–20 years, that capital can be recycled multiple times during the fund’s lifespan.

The key performance indicator (KPI) for this initiative is not the doubling of money but the creation of globally competitive, R&D-driven companies and the catalysation of private investment potentially ten times the government’s contribution by taking the initial risk and encouraging venture and growth capital participation. For corporate projects, government funding will be limited to 50% of the total cost, with the remaining 50% to be raised from commercial or private sources.

Thus, if the government invests ₹1 lakh crore, we expect an equal or greater amount from the private sector, with further private investment coming in later stages for scaling up. DST will select and supervise the fund managers but will not interfere in their individual investment decisions.

We will provide broad implementation guidelines specifying the thematic focus areas, the need for projects to be R&D-intensive, and the requirement that technologies be at least at Technology Readiness Level (TRL) 4 and above meaning they have moved beyond basic research into early prototype or validation stages. DST and other scientific departments already fund basic research (TRL 1–3), while private industry typically supports commercial projects (TRL 7–9).

However, there exists a “valley of death” between TRL 4–6, where prototypes exist but are not yet market-ready. Private-venture capitalists often hesitate to invest at this risky stage. This fund specifically aims to bridge that gap by providing patient, risk-tolerant capital to projects at TRL 4–6, the most critical stage for translating research into viable technologies.

In summary, this initiative marks a major reform in India’s R&D financing ecosystem, shifting from a grant-based approach to a professionally managed, long-term capital model that will help build globally competitive, deep-tech enterprises from India.