  1. home
  2. Industry
  3. Coal demand to touch 16 bn tonnes by 2030 says coal secy vikram dev dutt

Coal Demand To Touch 1.6 Bn Tonnes By 2030, Says Coal Secy Vikram Dev Dutt

Dutt said the government intends to operationalise the coal exchange in "the months ahead", although he did not specify a timeline

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Ritesh
Published At:
Published At:
Coal Demand To Touch 1.6 Bn Tonnes By 2030
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India’s coal demand is projected to reach 1.6 billion tonnes annually by 2030

  • Domestic coal output has already crossed 1 billion tonnes in each of the last two financial years

  • A coal exchange is being planned that aims to improve transparency and market-driven price discovery

India’s annual coal requirement is expected to rise to around 1.6 billion tonnes by 2030, Coal Secretary Vikram Dev Dutt said on Friday, highlighting the growing need for transparent and market-based mechanisms for trading and pricing the fuel.

Addressing the Global Commodities Conclave in Mumbai, Dutt said coal remains central to India’s energy requirements, with domestic production having crossed the 1-billion-tonne mark in each of the past two financial years, as per PTI.

The Family Office Playbook

1 August 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

"Coal demand is projected to rise further to an estimated 1.6 billion tonnes by 2030," Dutt said, adding that we are at an "inflection point" where we are shifting from a scarcity scenario to one of surplus.

Related Content
Related Content

Dutt said the changing market situation calls for more efficient systems to facilitate coal trade and ensure better price discovery. He noted that the proposed coal exchange could play an important role in creating a transparent marketplace for buyers and sellers.

Coal India has so far held a near-dominant position in the domestic coal market, he said. While the existing framework was suitable for the conditions under which it was created, Dutt said it may no longer adequately address the requirements of a large and evolving market such as India.

Advertisement

States' Revenue From Mining, Coal Sectors Surged Significantly Since 2014-15: Govt Data - Photo by Braeson Holland
States' Revenue From Mining, Coal Sectors Surged Significantly Since 2014-15: Govt Data

BY PTI

"While this model did serve its purpose for the time that it was designed, it does not fully reflect the competitive, transparent and efficient price discovery that a market of India's scale and India's maturity deserves," he added, as per PTI.

Coal Exchange Planned In Coming Months

The government-established coal exchange is expected to provide commercial and captive coal producers access to a wider marketplace.

The platform would allow buyers and sellers to place bids simultaneously, helping determine prices through competitive market participation.

Dutt said the government intends to operationalise the coal exchange in "the months ahead", although he did not specify a timeline.

Advertisement

According to the PTI, the proposed platform would also act as a central counterparty for clearing and settlement, which could strengthen risk management for market participants. Over time, it may additionally support the development of a derivatives market for coal.

Coal India, AMNS Sign Pact For Synthesis Gas Utilisation At Paradip Plant - null
Coal India, AMNS Sign Pact For Synthesis Gas Utilisation At Paradip Plant

BY PTI

Dutt said the proposed exchange forms part of the government’s wider effort to improve ease of doing business and transparency in the sector. He added that such reforms could support India’s energy security and industrial expansion while contributing to the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×