How India’s Renewable Energy Transition Entered the Cappuccino Phase

Pathways to Strengthen Momentum

A structured approach that links concessional finance and project incentives to verified workforce readiness—covering skilling, reskilling and upskilling—will help ensure a dependable talent pipeline. The transition will also generate demand across ancillary industries and MSMEs, whose skilling requirements must be addressed in parallel. Expanding Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes, like what is being done in Solar PV Modules, to other renewable segments could further encourage investments in capacity building and workforce development. MSMEs adopting higher shares of green energy can also be incentivised at the unit or cluster level. Additionally, innovative financing structures with outcomes-based skilling, like Skill Impact Bond already being implemented by the Government, can be explored in the sector to achieve timely and effective results. Alongside financial support, the government should focus on allocation of funding for facilitation, implementation assistance and technical guidance to central and state governments to ensure that institutions, industries and MSMEs can effectively navigate and benefit from this skills transition.