Marushika Technology Limited Posts 43% YoY Net Profit Growth to ₹895 Cr in FY26, Revenue Hits ₹1,164 Cr

Marushika Technology Limited (MTL) (NSE - SME: MARUSHIKA), Marushika Technology Limited is a leading IT & telecom solutions provider specializing in Data centre Management, IT infrastructure, SaaS platform, telecom systems, power management and Cyber security & surveillance solutions, reported strong financial performance for FY26 and H2 FY26. The company achieved FY26 revenue of ₹11,642.78 Lakhs with Net Profit rising 43% YoY to ₹895.06 Lakhs. In H2 FY26, revenue grew 39% YoY to ₹6,778.84 Lakhs, while Net Profit surged 88% YoY to ₹583.88 Lakhs, reflecting strong business momentum and improved operational efficiency. Management Perspective Mr. JP Pandey, Whole Time Director on their H2 & FY26 financial performance “FY26 was a strong year for Marushika Technology Limited with revenue reaching ₹11,642.78 Lakhs, EBITDA Margin improving to 13.78%, and Net Profit growing 43% YoY to ₹895.06 Lakhs. Our H2 FY26 performance further reflected strong execution and growing demand across IT infrastructure, telecom, and smart solutions.” About Marushika Technology Limited Marushika Technology Limited (MTL) is a leading IT and telecom services provider delivering comprehensive solutions.