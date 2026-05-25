  1. home
  2. Corporate
  3. Marushika technology limited posts 43 yoy net profit growth to 895 cr in fy26 revenue hits 1164 cr

Marushika Technology Limited Posts 43% YoY Net Profit Growth to ₹895 Cr in FY26, Revenue Hits ₹1,164 Cr

H2 FY26 revenue surged 39% YoY to ₹678 Cr while Net Profit jumped 88% YoY to ₹584 Cr; EBITDA margin improved to 13.78% as demand across IT infrastructure, telecom and smart solutions strengthens

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Marushika Technology Limited Posts 43% YoY Net Profit Growth to ₹895 Cr in FY26, Revenue Hits ₹1,164 Cr
info_icon

  • Marushika Technology reported FY26 revenue of ₹1,164 Cr with Net Profit rising 43% YoY to ₹895 Cr, marking strong financial performance across IT & telecom solutions business.

  • H2 FY26 showed accelerated growth with 39% YoY revenue increase to ₹678 Cr and 88% YoY Net Profit surge to ₹584 Cr, reflecting improved operational efficiency and business momentum.

  • EBITDA margin expanded to 13.78% as management cited strong execution and growing demand across IT infrastructure, telecom systems, data centre management, SaaS platform, power management and cyber security solutions.

 Marushika Technology Limited (MTL) (NSE - SME: MARUSHIKA), Marushika Technology Limited is a leading IT & telecom solutions provider specializing in Data centre Management, IT infrastructure, SaaS platform, telecom systems, power management and Cyber security & surveillance solutions, reported strong financial performance for FY26 and H2 FY26. The company achieved FY26 revenue of ₹11,642.78 Lakhs with Net Profit rising 43% YoY to ₹895.06 Lakhs. In H2 FY26, revenue grew 39% YoY to ₹6,778.84 Lakhs, while Net Profit surged 88% YoY to ₹583.88 Lakhs, reflecting strong business momentum and improved operational efficiency. Management Perspective Mr. JP Pandey, Whole Time Director on their H2 & FY26 financial performance “FY26 was a strong year for Marushika Technology Limited with revenue reaching ₹11,642.78 Lakhs, EBITDA Margin improving to 13.78%, and Net Profit growing 43% YoY to ₹895.06 Lakhs. Our H2 FY26 performance further reflected strong execution and growing demand across IT infrastructure, telecom, and smart solutions.” About Marushika Technology Limited Marushika Technology Limited (MTL) is a leading IT and telecom services provider delivering comprehensive solutions.

As a value-added distributor and authorized solution provider for multiple global and indigenous OEMs, MTL delivers customized, high-quality technology solutions that empower enterprises to transform and stay ahead in an evolving digital landscape.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×