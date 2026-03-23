Industrial Diesel Price Surge Hits Sugar and Mining Sectors, Fuels Cost Pressures

Industrial diesel prices rise sharply, increasing costs for sugar mills and mining.
Higher fuel costs strain cash flows, risking delays in farmer payments.
Rising diesel costs likely to push product prices and fuel inflation.
A steep rise in industrial diesel prices to about ₹112 per litre from ₹92.68 is going to hit sugar mills and push up mining costs, industry officials said, raising concerns over farmer payments and a broader increase in input prices.
The ₹19.32 per litre hike, effectively immediately, will significantly increase transportation costs for sugar factories that rely on diesel for cane procurement and logistics, according to industry inputs.
Mills operating beyond March 20 will have to absorb the higher fuel costs, putting pressure on cash flows and potentially affecting timely payment of the fair and remunerative price (FRP) to farmers.
Factors Behind Diesel Price Rise
Diesel is used as a source of energy by various industrial sectors, including manufacturing, logistics and power generation. The increase in cost of production due to higher diesel prices is likely to result in a jump in prices down the supply chain, impacting the pocket of common people.
Inflation has increased sharply in recent months. Retail inflation based on Consumer Price Index rose to 10-month high of 3.21% in February, while wholesale price inflation jumped to 11-month high of 2.13% The Financial Express reported citing the latest official data.
Mining Sector Feels Heat
According to a March 2026 Reuters report, even a small diesel price increase can significantly raise costs, indicating how exposed mining is to fuel volatility. The report further stated that rising diesel prices due to the Iran-US conflict could add billions in fuel costs for miners globally.
The report also noted that global mining companies could face billions of dollars in additional fuel expenses amid the ongoing Iran–US tensions.
Ripple Effects On Prices
A March 20 Bloomberg report stated that rising diesel prices are already driving up product costs, with companies raising fuel surcharges or changing prices to offset higher transportation and production costs, underscoring the possibility of wider inflationary pressures.
The reason why diesel price rise has a diverse impact is because it powers nearly every industry, from the tractors plowing the fields to the machinery erecting buildings to the semitrucks, trains and buses that transport goods and people coast-to-coast.