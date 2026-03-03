A

The pivot toward climate-tech was largely inspired by my experience leading the acquisition of Ampere Vehicles by Greaves Cotton. That deal was a turning point, it highlighted the enormous potential of India’s electric mobility sector, but it also exposed a critical gap in the ecosystem. Many climate-tech founders were building powerful, innovative solutions, yet they struggled to access the right kind of capital.

At the same time, investors were interested but often lacked the sector knowledge and confidence needed to invest in emerging climate technologies. After the deal, I began hearing directly from founders facing these challenges, and it became clear that while innovation was accelerating, there wasn’t a dedicated platform with deep technical and sector expertise to guide capital effectively into climate-tech.

That realisation led to the creation of Ostara Advisors, India’s first investment bank focused entirely on climate-tech, including electric mobility, energy storage, and the broader energy transition. Our goal was to bridge the gap helping founders raise strategic capital while equipping investors with the insights needed to back the right opportunities. To young women aspiring to build careers in climate finance, clean energy, or sustainable entrepreneurship, my message is that this is one of the most important and opportunity-rich sectors of our time.

Don’t be discouraged if the ecosystem seems complex or male-dominated, expertise, persistence and a mission-driven mindset can create real impact. The climate transition needs diverse leadership, and there is immense scope for women to shape how capital, technology, and policy come together to build the next generation of sustainable businesses.