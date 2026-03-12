Israel–Gaza War’s Carbon Footprint Equals Emissions of 7.6 Mn Cars, Says Report

Israel–Gaza war emitted nearly 33 million tonnes CO2 equivalent, new study finds.
Total emissions equal Jordan’s yearly output or 7.6mn petrol cars globally.
Researchers urge transparency as military emissions remain excluded from climate reporting frameworks.
The Israel-Gaza war has emitted nearly 33 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e), according to a new study conducted by researchers from Lancaster University and led by Queen Mary University of London.
According to the study published in the journal ‘One Earth’, the 33.2 million tonnes of carbon dioxide is equivalent to the total emissions of Jordan in 2024 or the annual emissions of 7.6mn petrol cars. The study further found that the total carbon uptake by 33.1mn acres of forests in a year, according to a statement by the University of Lancaster.
In addition, emissions from active military operations alone exceeded 1.3 million tonnes of CO2e, including emissions emanating from production and firing of rockets, bombs and artillery.
The study also talked about emissions related to pre-conflict infrastructure, active conflict, and post-conflict reconstruction. “This value rises to 33.2 million tons CO2 equiv when including scope 3+ emissions of pre- and post-conflict activities like defensive fences and reconstruction, highlighting the need for more comprehensive reporting of military emissions and their significant climate costs,” stated the report.
“Armed conflicts cause immense humanitarian and economic harm, but their environmental consequences are rarely quantified. Our research shows that war can generate substantial greenhouse gas emissions, from active military operations through to the rebuilding that follows,” Benjamin Neimark from Queen Mary University of London, lead author of the study stated in the news release.
“The environmental cost of conflict is immense and overlooked. By quantifying its carbon emissions, we make the invisible visible and highlight the urgent need for holistic and multi-sectoral decarbonisation efforts,” co-author Reuben Larbi from Lancaster University, mentioned in the news release.
Hidden Climate Cost
The researchers noted that military emissions are largely excluded from international climate reporting frameworks, meaning the environmental impact of warfare is often absent from global climate accounting.
The study called for greater transparency in the reporting of military emissions through international mechanisms such as the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).
The research was led by Queen Mary University of London and conducted in collaboration with researchers from Lancaster University, the University of Energy and Natural Resources in Ghana, the Climate and Community Project, the Conflict and Environment Observatory, and the Initiative on greenhouse gas (GHG) Accounting of War.