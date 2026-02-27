India’s Energy Demand To Surpass US in 2040s, China in 2060s: Shell Scenario

Sharing insights on the report, Mallika Ishwaran, chief economist, Shell, said "India's energy demand is accelerating and meeting it strategically and securely will require decisive choices and long-term vision." "Our new Shell Scenarios Sketch, 'India's energy transition in a security focused age', provides a structured view of those choices through three scenarios Archipelagos, Surge and Horizon shaped by geopolitics, digitalisation, and climate imperatives. By mapping these futures, we aim to help policymakers and businesses navigate uncertainty and strengthen India's energy resilience in the decades ahead." Five key areas of action for the next decade that emerge from the analysis include accelerating low-carbon electrification, driving electrification of road transport, improving industrial competitiveness, maintaining transition fuels where needed and making carbon removals investible.