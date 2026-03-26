ICAI Singapore Chapter to Strengthen Regional Collaboration: Chairman Gattani

The Singapore Chapter of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India plans to strengthen regional collaboration by building deeper connections among ICAIs across ASEAN and fostering closer ties with regional professional bodies, its newly elected chairman, Sanjay Gattani, said on Thursday.
The Singapore ICAI Chapter, which serves as a regional office to boost bilateral relations across the Asia Pacific, held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Tuesday.
The ICAI also has chapters in Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines and Cambodia, which serve as touchpoints for members and facilitate coordination with national bodies in the ASEAN region.
"We need to strengthen regional collaboration by building deeper connections among ICAI chapters across Asean and fostering closer ties with regional professional bodies," Gattani told PTI on Thursday.
“This would enhance knowledge sharing, create cross-border opportunities, and elevate the global presence of the ICAI fraternity,” Gattani said, highlighting the 520-member ICAI Singapore's plans to build on the regional network.
Presenting his roadmap for 2026–27, Gattani introduced the theme “WISE”, which emphasises women empowerment, integrating well-being, sustainability, and enablement of artificial intelligence.
“These are four key pillars that will guide the Chapter’s programmes and outreach during the year,” said the chartered accountant with 27 years of experience as a finance and commerce professional.
Gattani, who has worked in India, Japan, China and Southeast Asia, highlighted the importance of nurturing inclusive growth, embracing technological advancements, and fostering sustainable practices within the profession.
Further elaborating on his vision, Gattani introduced the concept “Prof-Preneur”, encouraging professionals to evolve into entrepreneurial leaders who can create value beyond traditional roles.
He stressed the need to “sow the seeds” for future leaders and innovators within the Chartered Accountant community, equipping them with the mindset and tools required to thrive in a rapidly changing global landscape.
Already an established entrepreneur with deep-rooted business interests across Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam and China, Gattani also underscored the importance of mental and physical wellness as essential components of professional success.
He called upon members to prioritise balance and resilience in both personal and professional spheres.
Also elected as new office bearers in the Singapore chapter were Vice Chairman Kushal Jaju, Secretary Nikhil Jain, and Ayush Yagnik as Treasurer.
Gattani succeeded Anuradha Shroff, who led the chapter in 2025–26.