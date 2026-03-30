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Hyundai VENUE, Kia Seltos Secure 5-Star Rating in BNCAP Crash Test

In a separate statement, Kia India said its SUV Seltos scored 31.70 points for adult occupant protection and 45.00 points for child occupant protection in the BNCAP test

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Hyundai VENUE, Kia Seltos Secure 5-Star Rating in BNCAP Crash Test
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South Korean automakers Hyundai and Kia on Monday said their SUVs, VENUE, and Seltos, respectively have secured 5-star rating under India's crash test programme BNCAP.

The all-new Hyundai VENUE and VENUE N Line achieved 5-Star safety rating under the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (BNCAP). The vehicles secured adult occupant protection score of 31.147, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) said in a statement.

"We are extremely proud that the all-new Hyundai VENUE and VENUE N Line have secured 5-Star safety rating under Bharat NCAP testing, reaffirming our unwavering commitment to offer world-class products to our customers," HMIL Managing Director & CEO Tarun Garg said.

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In a separate statement, Kia India said its SUV Seltos scored 31.70 points for adult occupant protection and 45.00 points for child occupant protection in the BNCAP test.

"Safety is an integral part of Kia's product philosophy as we continue our journey towards becoming one of the most trusted mobility brands in India," Kia India MD and CEO Gwanggu Lee said.

The all-new Kia Seltos achieving a 5-star rating is "a strong validation of our engineering capabilities and intent where every aspect of the vehicle, from its structure to its advanced safety technologies, has been developed with occupant protection at its core, making it a strong choice as a family SUV", he noted.

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