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Govt Appoints KV Ramana Murty as Sebi Whole-Time Member

Murty, a retired 1991 batch Indian Defence Accounts Service (IDAS) officer, previously served as Additional Controller General of Defence Accounts at Ministry of Defence

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PTI
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Govt Appoints KV Ramana Murty as Sebi Whole-Time Member
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The government has appointed Kompella Venkata Ramana Murty as a whole-time member of Sebi for a period of three years.

With this addition, the regulatory board now has its full team of four full-time members. The other three whole-time members are Amarjeet Singh, Kamlesh Chandra Varshney, and Sandip Pradhan.

Murty, a retired 1991 batch Indian Defence Accounts Service (IDAS) officer, previously served as Additional Controller General of Defence Accounts at Ministry of Defence.

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According to a government notification late on Tuesday, Murty has been appointed "for a period of three years from the date of assumption of charge of the post, or until further orders, whichever is earlier".

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