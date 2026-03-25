Govt Appoints KV Ramana Murty as Sebi Whole-Time Member

The government has appointed Kompella Venkata Ramana Murty as a whole-time member of Sebi for a period of three years.
With this addition, the regulatory board now has its full team of four full-time members. The other three whole-time members are Amarjeet Singh, Kamlesh Chandra Varshney, and Sandip Pradhan.
Murty, a retired 1991 batch Indian Defence Accounts Service (IDAS) officer, previously served as Additional Controller General of Defence Accounts at Ministry of Defence.
According to a government notification late on Tuesday, Murty has been appointed "for a period of three years from the date of assumption of charge of the post, or until further orders, whichever is earlier".