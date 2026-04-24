UTI AMC Posts Net Loss Of ₹64 Cr In March Quarter; Revenues Up 4 Pc

"We are pleased to report our FY25–26 results, which highlight our continued business momentum, with our MF AUM reaching ₹3.88 lakh crore, and consolidated AUM reaching ₹23.42 lakh crore. Our gross new SIP inflows crossed 14.5 lakh and total AUM via SIP amounts to ₹39,812.66 crore," said Vetri Subramaniam, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, UTI AMC.