Asian Refining Margins Slip Into Negative Territory as Iran War Disrupts Crude Flows

Rates for an Aframax, a medium-sized crude tanker, have jumped to $9.46 per barrel from pre-war levels of $2.46. Freight on larger Suezmax vessels has risen to $9.90 per barrel from $1.87, while rates for very large crude carriers (VLCCs) have climbed to $9.18 per barrel, up from $0.97 earlier, sources said.