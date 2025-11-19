Hike Healthcare Spend To Over 2.5% Of GDP, Give Tax Sops For Preventive Check-Ups In Budget: NATHEALTH

Summing up the recommendations, NATHEALTH President Ameera Shah said, "For India to realise its Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, healthcare must be recognised as a strategic pillar of nation-building. Fiscal foresight and innovation-led reforms will be essential to create a self-reliant, high-quality ecosystem that expands access and sustains long-term growth." Shah, who is also the Executive Chairperson, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, further said, "By placing healthcare investment at the heart of economic planning, India can ensure progress that is both inclusive and future-ready." Similarly, NATHEALTH Senior Vice President, Sangita Reddy said this Budget (2026-27) can be a launchpad to reimagine India's healthcare future at exponential scale.